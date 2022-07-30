MotoAmerica rider Scott Briody dies, aged 50, after a crash

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Scott Briody,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his team and the MotoAmerica paddock.”

Briody, of Hannacroix, New York, succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at the Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The Innovative Motorsports rider was 29th in the championship.

Tributes poured in from across the MotoAmerica world, including from ex-MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci, who commented: “Difficult to talk about racing today when such big accident happens close to you. Ride in peace Scott.”

Related Articles

Crash.Net extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Scott Briody.