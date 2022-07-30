British MotoGP at Silverstone: Valentino Rossi’s final chequered flag among the best items on auction

MotoGP
30 Jul 2022
Valentino Rossi, Valencia MotoGP race, 14 November

Valentino Rossi’s last-ever chequered flag is among the coolest pieces of MotoGP memorabilia to be auctioned at Silverstone.

The British MotoGP on the weekend of August 5-7 will feature an auction at The Day of Champions, organised by Two Wheels For Life, on August 4.

The chequered flag from MotoGP legend Rossi’s final race, from the 2021 Valencian Grand Prix, is up for grabs.

It features signatures from Rossi and from Brazilian football icon Ronaldo, who waved the chequered flag as Rossi’s career ended.

The other cool items on offer…

  • Kenny Roberts’ signed helmet from this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

  • Jack Miller signed boots

  • Francesco Bagnaia’s signed gloves

  • Miguel Oliveira signed gloves

  • Brad Binder signed boots

  • A trophy made from parts of Jack Dixon’s race engines

  • Grid access experience

  • Ducati two-seater experience

  • VIP tour of the Triumph Factor Visitor Experience.

 