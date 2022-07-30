British MotoGP at Silverstone: Valentino Rossi’s final chequered flag among the best items on auction
Valentino Rossi’s last-ever chequered flag is among the coolest pieces of MotoGP memorabilia to be auctioned at Silverstone.
The British MotoGP on the weekend of August 5-7 will feature an auction at The Day of Champions, organised by Two Wheels For Life, on August 4.
The chequered flag from MotoGP legend Rossi’s final race, from the 2021 Valencian Grand Prix, is up for grabs.
It features signatures from Rossi and from Brazilian football icon Ronaldo, who waved the chequered flag as Rossi’s career ended.
The other cool items on offer…
Kenny Roberts’ signed helmet from this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed
Jack Miller signed boots
Francesco Bagnaia’s signed gloves
Miguel Oliveira signed gloves
Brad Binder signed boots
A trophy made from parts of Jack Dixon’s race engines
Grid access experience
Ducati two-seater experience
VIP tour of the Triumph Factor Visitor Experience.