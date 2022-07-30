The British MotoGP on the weekend of August 5-7 will feature an auction at The Day of Champions, organised by Two Wheels For Life, on August 4.

The chequered flag from MotoGP legend Rossi’s final race, from the 2021 Valencian Grand Prix, is up for grabs.

It features signatures from Rossi and from Brazilian football icon Ronaldo, who waved the chequered flag as Rossi’s career ended.

