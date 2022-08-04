A three-time MotoGP runner-up with Ducati, Dovizioso’s return to Grand Prix racing with Yamaha has sadly been nothing short of a disaster.

So often the main challenger to Marc Marquez during the Honda rider’s dominant period atop the sport, Dovizioso will leave MotoGP as one of the more decorated riders in recent seasons.

Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

While Darryn Binder’s future at RNF Yamaha, which will become Aprilia next season, remains unclear, confirmation of Dovizioso retirning should see the team become a step closer to signing Miguel Oliveira who is expected to replace the outgoing Italian in the 2023 rider line-up.

Dovizioso will be retiring from MotoGP with six rounds to go.

"I want to start by saying that, of course, we are all sad that Andrea will be leaving the sport earlier than expected,” said Lin Jarvis, Team Principal at Monster Energy Yamaha. “He is a big name in MotoGP, and he will be missed in the paddock.

"We considered ourselves very lucky last year that he was available and willing to join our MotoGP programme when Franky switched to the Yamaha Factory Team thus creating the need for a replacement rider for the remainder of the 2021 season. Andrea‘s great expertise, experience, and methodical nature were of great interest to Yamaha and the RNF team and the project was fixed to include the full 2022 season.

"Unfortunately, Andrea has struggled to extract the maximum potential out of the M1 and thus the results have not been forthcoming, which has created understandable frustration for Andrea. Finally during the summer break, he confirmed to us his desire to retire before the end of the season.

"After mutual discussions it was deemed appropriate for Andrea to ride his final race in Misano at his home GP. Naturally, Yamaha will continue to give ’Dovi‘ their full support over the next three races. In the meantime, let‘s enjoy his last three GPs and celebrate in Misano the end of a spectacular career."

Dovizioso, who is in the midst of his worst season in MotoGP, is without a top ten finish so far this season.

‘I agree’ - Dovizioso says the time to leave MotoGP is now

Dovizioso added: "I thank Lin for his words, I totally agree with them. In 2012, the experience with the Iwata manufacturer in MotoGP had been very positive for me and since then I have always thought that, sooner or later, I would have liked to have an official contract with Yamaha. This possibility presented itself, actually in a somewhat daring way, during 2021. I decided to give it a try because I strongly believed in this project and in the possibility of doing well.

"Unfortunately, in recent years MotoGP has changed profoundly. The situation is very different since then: I have never felt comfortable with the bike, and I have not been able to make the most of its potential despite the precious and continuous help from the team and the whole of Yamaha.

"The results were negative, but beyond that, I still consider it a very important life experience. When there are so many difficulties, you need to have the ability to manage the situation and your emotions well. We did not reach the desired objectives, but the consultations with the Yamaha technicians and with those of my team have always been positive and constructive, both for them and for me. The relationship remained loyal and professionally interesting even in the most critical moments: it was not so obvious that that would happen.

"For all this and for their support, I thank Yamaha, the RNF Racing Team, WithU, and the other sponsors involved in the project. It didn't go as we hoped, but it was right to try. My adventure will end in Misano, but the relationship with all the people involved in this challenge will remain intact forever. Thank you all."