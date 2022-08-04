In case you misssed it, Portimao will host the 2023 MotoGP season-opener as \u2018extensive renovation and remodelling to the paddock area and circuit facilities\u2019 needs to take place at the Lusail International circuit in Qatar.
LIVE UPDATES: British MotoGP at Silverstone - riders to face media
Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and co to face the media ahead of the British MotoGP that gets underway with Friday practice tomorrow.
Crash.net are at the famous Silverstone circuit throughout the weekend, bringing you all the latest news.
Good morning and welcome to media day at British Grand Prix, where we will be bringing you live updates throughout the day as MotoGP riders speak to the media.
Fabio Quartararo says his Long Lap penalty for Sunday's race has 'motivated' him even more...