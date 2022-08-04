Alex will leave LCR Honda at the end of the 2022 season to link up with Gresini Ducati, one of the several pieces of the puzzle for the 2023 rider line-up.

Marc, his older brother, remains in rehab after a fourth surgery on his right arm but hopes to return this season, riding for Repsol Honda where he has won six MotoGP championships.

Alex’s switch for 2023 will bring an end to the brothers both being within the Honda set-up.

Asked if joining Ducati meant a wall must be built within the Marquez family home, Alex teased: “Just in the motorhome!

“We are brothers, we have a really close relationship. But we know that we need to be professionals.

“We won’t speak about it.

“Now? Yes. Because we have the same bike, the same problems. So it is normal.

“But being separated? We have more things to speak about than just MotoGP.”

Alex Marquez said “I don’t know” when asked if he expected to have any new parts ahead of the British MotoGP at Silverstone this weekend.

But his teammate Takaaki Nakagami will have a new chassis.

“I don’t have [anything new] to try,” said Alex Marquez who is 15th in the 2022 standings.

“It is the same bike that finished in Holland. We keep the same plan. I will try to give my best.

“I am a [LCR Honda] rider until the last day in Valencia, until December 31, so I will try to give my best.”

Honda have endured a terrible 2022 season - first seeing Marc Marquez forced under the knife again, then failing to score a single point in a MotoGP race for the first time in 40 years at the German GP.

“We need some help,” Alex Marquez said. “Honda accept that. They know that they need to improve, that they need help.

“I am here to help, I am their rider until December 31. I want to help in a difficult moment and get a good result for me.

“I will give 100 percent and be a professional.

“I am more relaxed. In Germany and Holland I was more nervous than normal. It was difficult to be 100 percent focused.

"Now that I know my future, it is more easy to focus on my work on the track. We will see the result."