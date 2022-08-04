Despite the likes of reigning MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia seemingly being a step ahead of their competition when at their very best in 2022, the advanced level of technology which has helped make MotoGP more competitive and therefore closer than ever, has instead made Fogarty question how good the riders really are.

While Fogarty never raced in Grand Prix full-time, the Superbike legend remains one of the very best motorcycle racers, not only of his era, but of all-time not to carve out a career in Grand Prix.

Fogarty’s achievements in WorldSBK are unquestioned after winning four world titles during a glittering career, all with Ducati.

The man known as 'Foggy' remains second only to Jonathan Rea in terms of world championships and race wins, another rider who hasn’t had the opportunity of moving to MotoGP.

Although WorldSBK could make an argument for having just as exciting racing, especially when talking about the battles at the front of the field, MotoGP remains a step ahead in terms of how many riders can challenge for podiums and wins.

However, Fogarty believes the level of performance modern MotoGP machines have reached and how close they are has taken away from the riders.

In an exclusive interview with Crash.net, Fogarty said: "It’s funny, I see it differently than that,” when asked about how good MotoGP is in 2022. “I don’t know what it is but I’m looking at the riders and I don’t know how good the riders are anymore because the bikes are so good.

"The technology on the bikes is incredible. I listen to the commentators getting excited because the whole field is within a second which makes me think, why is that? There’s a reason for that isn’t there. All the bikes are the bloody same.

"The bikes are so good and the technology is so good that it’s taken away from the rider in some ways. I don’t know who the best rider is anymore. It’s a funny one to comment on really because if you switch off all the electronics which they’ll obviously never do, then I would see which one is the most talented rider.

"As it is with all the bikes being so good; they’re all trying to find that little bit somewhere. You never see the rider lose the rear anymore or do a highside because of the bikes. So the whole field is very, very close together but it’s almost like F1 cars.

"Everyone goes round together and [they] just wait until the last lap or two. So I don’t know really, I’m a bit funny about it."

Quartararo, Marquez - Who is the current MotoGP star?

With eight-time world champion Marc Marquez currently recovering from yet another right shoulder surgery, although the Spaniard’s form previous to that was far from what we saw during his injury-free years in the premier class, Fogarty is unsure whether a ‘superstar’ type of rider can stand out in MotoGP, even though Quartararo is the favourite to win his second title in succession.

"There’s always been a superstar in MotoGP or Superbike since the 70s with Barry [Sheene], Kenny Roberts, Rainey, Doohan, then Valentino [Rossi], Marquez and Lorenzo," added Fogarty.

"But now there’s about eight guys who can win races and is that because the bikes are so good or there’s just not that superstar rider that can stand out now? I don’t know. I think a bit differently to everyone else even though I love watching it."