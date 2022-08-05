The factory Ducati rider lost the front of his machine on entry to Stowe, at the end of the back straight, the scene of several Friday accidents.

“A bit stiff now – from five weeks off, to riding into a wall ain't great, but the rest is all good!” smiled Miller on Friday evening.

The several scares on the hard rear tyre, the Australian had switched back to the medium.

“The medium felt fantastic, but I just got a little trigger happy at the end of the back straight,” Miller explained.

“There was a big cross wind, right as the track sort of goes up and drops off. Where everybody’s crashed. I came in there too fast and was trying to stop it, wasn’t happening and I fired at the wall. So not ideal. I'm feeling pretty tender now!

“But I was able to come back in, swap leathers, get back out on the soft tyre and post a decent time so I can't complain too much. We’re inside the top 10. It's job one done for the weekend. So now we just got to keep it going into tomorrow.”

Your FAVOURITE British MotoGP races & moments | Crash.net MotoGP Video of Your FAVOURITE British MotoGP races &amp; moments | Crash.net MotoGP Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Miller confirmed that he will raise the issue of the tyre wall during Friday night’s Safety Commission meeting.

“It's close. I'll be bringing it up in the Safety Commission,” he said.

“I went into the gravel sliding backwards and I lost all sort of sense of direction of where I was. Then I just sort of went head first into the ground. Sort of bent my wrists back. And then as I flipped over, I hit the wall and then bounced back off the wall.

“So I made it to the wall and the bike was [lying] right next to me.

“I crashed kinda earlyish on the brakes, I saw for example [Darryn] Binder go down and he didn't quite make it to the wall. But then Zarco did, some of the other guys did.

“So especially if there's contact or whatever, it's something that needs to be looked at, I think, in the future. Because yeah, it is pretty scary.

“I also had a bit of a moment in there this morning and just trying to stop the bike before going in the gravel, even though you've got that runoff area, it's pretty tight.