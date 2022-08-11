A fourth surgery on his troublesome right arm has ruled Marquez out of the middle part of the 2022 campaign, but he will be present at the Austrian MotoGP next week and is nearing a return to racing.

“Now I am running and swimming, and working in the gym with elastics and very low weights,” Marquez said.

“Step-by-step from last week to this week, we have increased [the workload] a little bit.

“Soon I will feel ready to ride a bike at an acceptable level, in a safe way, with power and with my muscles working in a good way.

“I want to start riding because the best way to be at 100 percent is to ride a bike.

“We need to change something in the team, on the bike.

“We need to have something more to be competitive.

“We are a team. To fight for a championship, you need the bike and the team to work together.

“This is something important for the future.”