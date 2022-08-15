Austria MotoGP: Race weekend schedule | How to watch on TV

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg welcomes MotoGP back a fortnight after Silverstone, where Francesco Bagnaia kept his title hopes alive by coming out on top.

Silverstone was a miserable race for Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo whose ambition to retain his championship took a major hit.

Who will ever forget the sensational manner of Brad Binder’s victory at the Austrian MotoGP last year? Andrea Dovizioso won the previous two. This race has a way of throwing up a surprise winner from time to time.

Aleix Espargaro will fancy taking advantage of Quartararo’s bad race at Silverstone by reducing the deficit at the summit of the 2022 standings.

Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

How to watch on BT Sport in the UK

Friday 19 August

8am - Grand Prix of Austria - Opening Day

3.45pm - MotoE Qualifying

Saturday 20 August

8am - Grand Prix of Austria - Free Practice 3

11am - Grand Prix of Austria Qualifying

3.15pm - MotoE Race 1

4pm - Rookies Cup

Sunday August 21

8am - Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP warm-ups

9.15am - MotoGP Austria race

2.15pm - MotoE Race 2

3.15pm - Rookies Cup