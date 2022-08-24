Could Danilo Petrucci be a shock replacement for Joan Mir at the Misano MotoGP?

Petrucci, who is just one point behind Jake Gagne in the MotoAmerica championship with two rounds to go, has according to GPOne.com, been offered the chance to make a MotoGP return and replace Mir by team manager Livio Suppo.

A contender to join the factory Aruba.it Ducati team in WorldSBK next season, Petrucci would be making his premier class return for the first time since last year’s season-finale at Valencia, should Ducati grant him the opportunity of making a one-off appearance.

Last seen in the colours of Tech 3 KTM, Petrucci’s best moments in Grand Prix racing came at Mugello (2019) and Le Mans (2020) when he took victory on both occasions.

With the next MotoAmerica round not taking place until September 9-11, next weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix wouldn’t see a clash in the two series’ schedules, thus opening the door for the Italian to make a sensational return.

Who else could replace the 2020 MotoGP champion?

One name who won’t be riding in place of Mir is Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli as the French rider continues to recover from his Suzuka 8 Hours injury.

Guintoli has taken part in several wildcards over the last few seasons and would have been the Japanese manufacturer’s first choice had he not been injured.

The only other contracted Suzuki rider that has experience in MotoGP is Xavier Simeon which would therefore make the Belgian rider an option to replace Mir.