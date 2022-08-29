San Marino MotoGP 2022: Full race weekend schedule

Pecco Bagnaia has won three races in a row, and four of the past six, as Quartararo’s form has faltered.

Yet he remains third in the 2022 standings, behind leader Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro. There will be twists and turns before this title is decided.

Kazuki Watanabe will replace the injured Joan Mir for Suzuki for the San Marino MotoGP.

Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race