Jack Miller to make Ducati farewell at ASBK season finale

Miller, moving to the factory KTM team next season, will compete in his last MotoGP for the Italian factory at Valencia on November 6.

But, with his contract running until the end of the calendar year, he will now make one final bonus outing for Ducati - repeating last season’s popular appearance on a Panigale in the ASBK finale, from November 25-27, at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“I am looking forward to heading back to Adelaide to race in the Australian Superbike Championship event at The Bend in November!” said Miller, who took a podium in the 2021 event.

“I had a heap of fun with my friends and family last year and can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle added: “Last year, we saw huge interest in the ASBK Championship event at The Bend and Jack’s return will be similarly exciting.

“We are really looking forward to seeing him arrive at The Bend in November and hope that like last year, he can have some fun and put on a great show for the fans.”

Miller, currently fifth in the MotoGP standings and a three-time premier-class winner, will take part in his final home MotoGP race for Ducati at Phillip Island in mid-October.

While Ducati is expected to allow the #43 to make his KTM MotoGP debut in the Valencia post-race test, Miller won't be able to ride in full KTM colours until next February's Sepang test.