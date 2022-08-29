Suzuki adds home wild-card for final Japanese MotoGP

39-year-old Tsuda has been part of Suzuki’s development programme for the GSX-RR since 2015, joining lead test rider Sylvain Guintoli at some official MotoGP tests.

Tsuda also made a MotoGP race debut at the 2017 Spanish MotoGP in place of the injured Alex Rins, finishing 17th and last.

Currently fourth in the Japanese Superbike championship and a multi-time podium finisher at the Suzuka 8 Hours, Tsuda will be hoping for better at Motegi, a track he already knows well.

Motegi will be Suzuki’s final home grand prix before withdrawing from MotoGP at the end of the season.

“First of all, I want to thank Suzuki for giving me this opportunity. Over the years I have watched the Suzuki riders’ performances in MotoGP races with the GSX-RR that I have been involved in developing as a Test Rider,” Tsuda said.

“Now I am very excited to jump onboard and be able to race with the GSX-RR myself, and in front of Japanese fans! I will do my best with the team to make this race the culmination of our development.”

Suzuki MotoGP project leader Shinichi Sahara added: “Takuya Tsuda has been involved in the development of GSX-RR as a Test Rider for many years and contributed so much to the achievements of Suzuki's MotoGP project, including our title win in 2020.

“I hope that Tsuda will enjoy riding at home in Japan in front of this special and warm crowd. He, together with the whole team, will complete the development through this wildcard ride, and we will feed back technologies to Suzuki’s mass productions for the future.”

Tsuda will be the second Japanese rider to make a one-off appearance on the GSX-RR in the remaining rounds with Kazuki Watanabe called up to replace the injured Joan Mir, alongside Alex Rins, at Misano this weekend.

Guintoli is currently unavailable due to a hand injury suffered at the Suzuki 8 Hours.