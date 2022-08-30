After months of speculation surrounding his future, Mir has put pen to paper on a two-year MotoGP deal that will see him compete for HRC until the end of 2024.

Mir, who has endured a tough run of form since Suzuki made a shock announcement that it would leave MotoGP at the end of 2022, will once again form an all-Spanish line-up at the Factory Repsol Honda team, replacing Pol Espargaro who has already been confirmed as a GASGAS Tech 3 KTM rider for 2023.

A statement from HRC said: "Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir. The 2020 MotoGP World Champion established himself as a World Champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.

"In 2017 the #36 lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year.

"Alongside two World Championships, the Spanish rider has claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums. The 24-year-old will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team on a two-year contract alongside Marc Marquez."

Mir will miss this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano after suffering bone and ligament injuries to his right ankle at the Austrian MotoGP.

A lap-one highside at turn four resulted in Mir suffering his sixth retirement in nine races.

'I'm very excited to defend these historic colours', says 2020 MotoGP champion Mir

Although Honda are in the midst of one of their worst MotoGP runs, the Japanese brand remains the most successful manufacturer in Grand Prix racing.

"I’m very excited to officially announce that I will join the Repsol Honda Team next year," added Mir

“Thanks to HRC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to defend these historic colours, which are full of history and world titles. We will take advantage of all my experience accumulated over the years in MotoGP with Suzuki to contribute as much as possible to the project and to fight together to become world champions again.

“Now it's time to continue focused on my recovery to return to the circuits as soon as possible and have a great end of the season with Team Suzuki Ecstar.”

With Honda yet to announce its second rider at LCR, only Yamaha remains the manufacturer with a complete line-up for next season.

Japanese riders Ai Ogura (Moto2) and current LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami remain in contention to partner Alex Rins, who has also switched from Suzuki to Honda.