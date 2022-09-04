Valentino Rossi admitted a “mistake” as he was forced into the gravel but he ends GT World Challenge Europe race in fifth
Valentino Rossi recovered from being in the gravel and causing a Safety Car to help his team in finishing fifth in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.
Rossi’s Team WRT missed out on the podium after his early, costly error in Hockenheim, Germany.
The MotoGP legend from Italy was resuming his new career in four-wheel racing, having competed in the 24 Hours of Spa this summer, but soon made an error in the Audi #46.
“The start was very tricky because the track is so narrow,” he said.
“I was in the pack but, at Turn 3 I thought I could stay on the track.
“But I did a mistake and went on the gravel.
“It was a great shame because I lost 10 positions, more or less, because we had a good position at the start.
“The Safety Car was very boring! It was a shame.
“When we restarted I was happy because my pace was good.”
Rossi’s teammates Fred Vervisch and Nico Muller took over and steered the team to fifth.
The race was won by Sainteloc Junior Team.