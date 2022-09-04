Rossi’s Team WRT missed out on the podium after his early, costly error in Hockenheim, Germany.

The MotoGP legend from Italy was resuming his new career in four-wheel racing, having competed in the 24 Hours of Spa this summer, but soon made an error in the Audi #46.

“The start was very tricky because the track is so narrow,” he said.

“I was in the pack but, at Turn 3 I thought I could stay on the track.

“But I did a mistake and went on the gravel.

“It was a great shame because I lost 10 positions, more or less, because we had a good position at the start.

“The Safety Car was very boring! It was a shame.

“When we restarted I was happy because my pace was good.”

Rossi’s teammates Fred Vervisch and Nico Muller took over and steered the team to fifth.

The race was won by Sainteloc Junior Team.