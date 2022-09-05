With Suzuki leaving MotoGP at the end of this season, the test is of limited development use to the Japanese team, which has instead decided to reward Aegerter for Sunday’s MotoE title victory.

The Swiss star will take over the GSX-RRs of the injured Joan Mir, who was replaced by Kazuki Watanabe for the San Marino race weekend.

In addition to clinching the MotoE title, Aegerter is the reigning World Supersport champion and has twice finished on the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours. Aegerter, 31, has also been a race winner in Moto2.

Bagnaia vs Bastianini - The next BIG RIVALRY? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Bagnaia vs Bastianini - The next BIG RIVALRY? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

“This is big news for me and, for sure, a big opportunity - a dream to ride in the Suzuki Factory Team and test the bike,” Aegerter said. “I’m super happy about it, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has made this happen.

“I also want to say thanks to my team, Ten Kate, in Supersport who have allowed me to take this chance. Riding a Factory MotoGP machine is something I’ve forever wanted to try, so I can’t wait to jump on the bike tomorrow and enjoy the opportunity.”

Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara added: “Tomorrow we will have a special guest in the garage; Dominique Aegerter. Following his victory in the 2022 MotoE World Championship, he will ride the GSX-RR.

“Rather than a proper testing plan, this is just an opportunity for him to ride our bike. Having some fun on the MotoGP bike is not only a good way for him to show that he can be fast, but also, we can enjoy hearing a different rider's point of view.”

The Misano test, the final MotoGP test for Suzuki before leaving the sport after November's Valencia finale, takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.