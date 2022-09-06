Rossi and his Team WRT teammates Nico Muller and Fred Vervisch finished fifth at Hockenheim, Germany, at the weekend as the MotoGP legend’s new career on four wheels continues to take shape.

Rossi endured a rollercoaster weekend but emerged with credit.

“It was a good race and a good weekend,” he said. “On this track we were competitive.

“I did a mistake in my stint, went into the gravel, lost positions and then had a contact which cost us a five-second penalty.

“Fred and Nico were very strong and recovered well. Unfortunately, we narrowly missed the podium, we will try again next time.”

Muller said: “The race wasn’t that clean, a lot happened on the track. We had podium pace in terms of absolute performance, and Vale did again a mega job, he took another step forward.

“At the end, a good result, fifth, but still, it tastes bitter-sweet, as we could have been on the podium. It’s getting closer…”

Vervisch said: “It was a good weekend since free practice, the Audis were strong and us as well. We qualified well, it was a good race for us despite some little setbacks. Eventually, we didn’t get the podium, it will be for next time.”

Team principal Vincent Vosse added: “Car #46 had a fantastic weekend and took a very nice top 5, proving the great progression, which is great.”