With Honda in the midst of a terrible 2022 MotoGP season, one of its worst in the premier class, the return of Marquez couldn’t come soon enough for the Japanese brand.

Marquez made his return to on-track action with a positive outing at last week’s two-day Misano MotoGP test, before taking to the Aragon Karting circuit aboard a CBR600 in order to ramp up his preparations for a competitive return earlier this week.

Remarkably, Marquez remains Honda’s highest scoring rider so far in 2022 despite missing six races.

Given his outstanding record at Aragon which includes five premier class victories since moving up to MotoGP in 2013, chances are Marquez will add to his points tally in a big way although the eight-time world champion has stressed that fighting ‘straight away’ is not his objective this weekend.

"Well, what can I say? I am very excited to return to MotoGP this weekend, especially at such a special track for me like Aragon," said Marquez.

"The objective this weekend is not to go out and fight straight away, it is to build up everything and prepare well for the future. Build myself, the bike, everything.

"Misano was good but the race weekend will be different, there’s more intensity and less time to rest so it will be a different kind of challenge.

"I have been doing a lot of recovery work and continuing in the gym as well as riding a bike again before this weekend. I am very happy to be back!"

Pol Espargaro looking for improved MotoGP showing in front of home fans

With just six races of the 2022 campaign left to run, the soon-to-be GASGAS Tech 3 KTM rider is aiming to put forward an improved performance following a ‘good’ Misano test.

Espargaro has not managed to secure a top ten finish since Portimao, which again highlights how much Honda have been struggling of late.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Espargaro added: "We had a good test in Misano and I have had a positive week training and recovering at home, so I am looking forward to racing in Aragon this weekend.

"Of course all the local fans provide a nice boost and after what we found during the test, I’m aiming for a positive weekend.

"It’s important to start this period well because we have a lot of races in not a lot of time, so we need to build momentum and carry it to this series of races.

"Our first job is to confirm what we found in Misano and see how the weekend develops."