Aragon Moto3: Relaxed Guevara runs solo for impressive pole position

Izan Guevara looked at ease as he claimed pole thanks to a superbly timed solo lap, with a comfortable gap back to his nearest rival, team-mate Sergio Garcia who lines up twelfth for round fifteen of the championship, the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix.

The championship leader started his qualifying in relaxed style, performing handstands in his garage while waiting for Q2 to start. That comfortable confidence translated once on track, going out on his own schedule and not hunting for a tow.

The Autosolar GasGas Aspar rider set the pole time with five minutes remaining, as the rush out the pits came too late for most as the pack looked for a suitable rider to tuck in behind.

The 1m 57.868s run brings the #28 his fourth pole of the season, with the added benefit of his main title rivals being much further back on the grid, most notably Garcia who was pushed back to twelfth as the chequered flag waved.

Ayumu Sasaki was also flying solo for Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max. The Japanese rider had set his best lap just before Guevara, and was just 0.095s slower on his own.

Daniel Holgado was the early pace-setter in the session and his on the pace performance saw the rookie to the final front row slot, taking third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The Spaniards best lap pushed Tatsuki Suzuki back to fourth. The Japanese rider was the best of the Leopard riders and the top Honda in the session.

John McPhee got his Husqvarna around quick enough for a final run and was the final rider to get to start their last flyer before the clock hit zero. His position did not change after the run, leaving the British rider fifth.

Dennis Foggia, winner of the last round in San Marino, who was also victorious at the Aragon round last year,. The Italian started Q2 by leaving pit lane slowly to lose as many rivals as possible. By contrast, he was first out of the pits for his final attack, but a new personal best was only enough for sixth on the grid on the second Leopard entry.

Ivan Ortola looked to be on a fast final run but lost time in the final sector. The BOE Motorsports rider will fill seventh on the grid.

Jaume Masia was one of several riders to have no time by their name for much of the session. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider made his late effort count to climb to eighth, dropping Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) back to ninth.

The CFMoto PruestelGP team-mates fought it out in the standings to complete the top ten, with Xavier Artigas just faster than Carlos Tatay, who came through Q1 with the top time.

Garcia has work to do from twelfth on row three.

Unlucky Oncu 13th after bike woes.

Polesitter in San Marino, Dennis Oncu was a favouritre to double up before the session, backed up with the fatsest time to his name after free practice.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo ran wide at the start of the session, so his banker lap was slower than expected. Initially good enough for seventh, as the time slipped to ninth the Turkish rider was heading off track - his excursion into the gravel a mechanical issue as the #53 desperately wrestled with his throttle.

Oncu was able to get his bike back to the garage and his team managed a swift turnaround, with both rider and machine ready to exit with just enough time for a final run.

Even more bad fortune was heading Oncu’s way as the bike refused to start. By the time the mechanics got it moving it was too late and despite his best, most frantic effort to beat the chequered flag it was not to be, after working his way around the riders cruising in the middle of the track, the unlucky teenager could only watch as his time dropped to 13th.



Q1 graduates Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) were the only other riders to set a time in 15th and 16th respectively. Controversy surrounds Fernandez's final exit from the pits, as he was obstructed by the Max Racing team mechanics as was unable to leave with the main group.

Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) came through Q1 but set no time while a early downhill off at the corkscrew for Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets - MSI) ended his chances of a strong session.



What happened in Q1?

Andrea Migno looked have scored a progression slot with a late fast lap, his time was bettered right at the close by Taiyo Furusato, pushing the Rivacold Snipers rider back to fifth, for 19th on the grid. Furusato went on to qualify 14th.

Kaito Toba has either been fast or in the gravel since arriving at the Spanish track. After showing he had the pace to succeed with CIP Green Power, his earlier falls saw him need to go into Q1, where he did not quite make the top four to move on, finishing the session in sixth.

Scott Ogden overcame his electrical issues from Friday and fought back for VisionTrack to place ninth (grid - 23rd) with team-mate Joshua Whatley twelfth (25th).

Elia Bartolini got the session off to a start with a horrible highside at turn 17. That stunted his progress, leaving the QJMotor Avintia rider 14th in the session (28th on the grid).

Injuries, replacements and penalties

There are two wildcard for the round in Spain - Alessandro Morosi with MT Helmets - MSI and Maria Herrera who working with the Angeluss MTA Team brings the first all-female team to the paddock. The Spanish rider, who made her debut at the MotorLand circuit back in 2013, cut chunks out of her time every lap to start 29th. Morosi had a small crash in Q1 on his way to 31st.

Alberto Surra experienced a highside at the corkscrew in the morning. By qualifying his arm was in a cast and it was announced he was out of the Aragon weekend with a left wrist fracture.