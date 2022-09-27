Official: MotoGP announces new race in Kazakhstan from 2023

The event will take place at the brand new Sokol International Racetrack (pictured), which is located just outside Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.

'The region will be a new pitstop for MotoGP as the sport continues to expand around the world, engaging with new markets and fanbases,' read a statement from MotoGP commercial rights holders Dorna Sports.

Jack Miller DOMINATES! Pecco Bagnaia BINS IT! | Japanese MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Jack Miller DOMINATES! Pecco Bagnaia BINS IT! | Japanese MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

'Kazakhstan will also become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949, a perfect landmark number to celebrate the ever-expanding history of the world’s first motorsport World Championship, and Sokol International Racetrack will be the 74th venue to host a premier class Grand Prix.'

No date was provided for the new event, with a provisional 2023 MotoGP calendar yet to be released, but mid-summer has been rumoured.

The Kazakhstan deal follows hot-on-the-heels of commitments for future MotoGP rounds in India and Saudi Arabia.

The current MotoGP calendar consists of 20-rounds, after the postponement of Finland.

However Spanish circuits Valencia, Barcelona and Aragon have already agreed to host events in alternate years, if required due to an expanding calendar.