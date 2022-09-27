Thailand MotoGP 2022 schedule | How to watch on TV

Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP 2022 standings but is off form and riding a Yamaha bike that he bemoans is not capable of overtaking.

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed, for the fifth time this season, last weekend while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro found himself pitting due to a problem with his bike before the Japanese MotoGP even began.

Quartararo’s lead is currently 18 points but he will feel his rivals breathing down his neck.

Danilo Petrucci makes his MotoGP return as a replacement for the injured Joan Mir for Suzuki in Thailand.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

How to watch on BT Sport in the UK

