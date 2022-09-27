Marquez will face a massive test of his physicality - last week in Japan, just his second race since returning from major surgery, he qualified on pole then finished in fourth.

It was an impressive reminder of the Repsol Honda rider’s quality but with little time to recover, how will he fare in Buriram?

Marquez had a fourth surgery on his arm this season and missed eight races but his comeback has been a demonstration of his brilliance.

Jack Miller DOMINATES! Pecco Bagnaia BINS IT! | Japanese MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Jack Miller DOMINATES! Pecco Bagnaia BINS IT! | Japanese MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

