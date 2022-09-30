A recent statement outlined plans for an Indian MotoGP race ‘in the near future’ but it has now been confirmed as starting next year.

"We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world.

“We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person."

The Buddh International Circuit, in Uttar Pradesh to the south of New Delhi, previously hosted an F1 Grand Prix from 2011-2013.

The dates for the 2023 Indian MotoGP are yet to be announced.

India joins Kazakhstan as the second new event joining the world championship next season, with Saudi Arabi a longer-term prospect due to the need for a new circuit to be built.

India and Kazakhstan would potentially push the number of MotoGP races to 22 if all current rounds continue and the Spanish tracks are not asked to host events in alternate years (as some have agreed to do).