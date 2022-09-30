The RNF Yamaha rider was in fine form for most of the day before two crashes took place in the final MotoGP practice on Friday.

The first rider to miss out on the top ten during Free Practice 1, a session that was topped by Marc Marquez, Crutchlow first crashed after losing the front-end at turn three.

However, it was the Brit’s second fall which has led to ‘severe pain’ in the same ankle he broke several years ago.

"Obviously today was not an ideal day," said Crutchlow. "Ending the day with X-rays of my right ankle that I badly broke some years ago - I have, at the moment, quite severe pain in the ankle.

"The X-rays are negative but this can also be the swelling on the ankle, but it seems to be in a different place to where I broke it. We have to continue to try and rest, ice the ankle and see how it is first and foremost."

Due to his second crash which meant Crutchlow could not complete his time attack run, the former Honda rider finished Free Practice 2 at Buriram in 21st place.

Despite that, Crutchlow is feeling very good about his chances should his ankle injury not develop into anything more serious.

Cructhlow added: "I felt very good on the bike today, in FP1 we were pushing for the lap time and I made one mistake in the lap which would have meant I was in the top ten [without it].

"And this afternoon I was going for the lap time. There was no excuse about it, I was pushing because I felt good with the bike but unfortunately I had too much angle with too much throttle.

"That’s what happens when you ride a MotoGP bike and you’re pushing. Honestly speaking though, I feel my pace is good, really good, and I can fight for a good position this weekend.

"The problem now is that we have to see the extent of the injuries. I have some injuries on my elbow and back, most of my body [laughs]. But we will see."

Fabio Quartararo fast, but reigning MotoGP champion ‘didn’t feel good’

Over six tenths down on Joahnn Zarco come the end of FP2, Quartararo finished day-one just under three tenths down on the leading Ducatis (combined times) which also included main title rival Francesco Bagnaia.

"I didn’t feel good on the bike today," added Quartararo. "I was a little bit on the limit but the conditions will be changing quite a bit.

"Like always, you can see the top five were the same bikes but I think we would have also been there if we didn’t make a mistake and had yellow flags."