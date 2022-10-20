MotoGP confirms full Official 2023 testing schedule
After the 2023 MotoGP calendar was announced, the full testing schedule for the season, which starts immediately after the Valencia 2022 finale on November 6, has been confirmed.
All premier-class riders will have one post-season test at Valencia on November 8, then two pre-season tests (Sepang and Portimao) - with Rookie Augusto Fernandez also eligible for the Sepang Shakedown - before the start of the 2023 world championship, in Portugal, on March 26.
Thereafter, two Official in-season MotoGP tests will be held, following the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on May 1 and then the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano on September 11.
Aprilia’s loss of concessions means that, like the other four remaining manufacturers (following Suzuki’s exit) their race riders Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez cannot take part in any private tests.
The full list of 2023 test dates for the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 classes is as follows:
Official 2023 MotoGP Winter tests
Valencia Test: 8th November
Sepang Shakedown Test: 5th – 7th February
Sepang Test: 10th – 12th February
Portimão Test: 11th – 12th March
Official 2023 MotoGP in-season tests
Jerez Test: 1st May
Misano Test: 11th September
2023 Moto2 and Moto3 tests
Jerez Moto3 Private Test*: 9th – 10th March
Jerez Moto2 Private Test*: 14th – 15th March
*All riders and teams present.
Official Portimao Moto and Moto3 Test: 17th – 19th March
Official Jerez Moto2 and Moto3 Test: 2nd May
Official Silverstone Moto2 and Moto3 Test: 7th August