MotoGP confirms full Official 2023 testing schedule

All premier-class riders will have one post-season test at Valencia on November 8, then two pre-season tests (Sepang and Portimao) - with Rookie Augusto Fernandez also eligible for the Sepang Shakedown - before the start of the 2023 world championship, in Portugal, on March 26.

Thereafter, two Official in-season MotoGP tests will be held, following the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on May 1 and then the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano on September 11.

Aprilia’s loss of concessions means that, like the other four remaining manufacturers (following Suzuki’s exit) their race riders Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez cannot take part in any private tests.

The full list of 2023 test dates for the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 classes is as follows:

Official 2023 MotoGP Winter tests

Valencia Test: 8th November

Sepang Shakedown Test: 5th – 7th February

Sepang Test: 10th – 12th February

Portimão Test: 11th – 12th March

Official 2023 MotoGP in-season tests

Jerez Test: 1st May

Misano Test: 11th September

2023 Moto2 and Moto3 tests

Jerez Moto3 Private Test*: 9th – 10th March

Jerez Moto2 Private Test*: 14th – 15th March

*All riders and teams present.

Official Portimao Moto and Moto3 Test: 17th – 19th March

Official Jerez Moto2 and Moto3 Test: 2nd May

Official Silverstone Moto2 and Moto3 Test: 7th August