In 2006 after five consecutive championships, Rossi found himself 51 points behind Nicky Hayden but brilliantly recovered to lead the MotoGP standings heading into the season finale - but he crashed and handed the title to his rival.

Bagnaia has set an all-time record by overcoming Fabio Quartararo’s 91-point lead and, heading into the Malaysian MotoGP, he is 14 points ahead.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Brivio, the former Yamaha manager who worked alongside Rossi, said to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I don't know how many times in history there has been a recovery like this.

“I remember Valentino on Nicky Hayden in 2006, but they were [51] points after Laguna Seca, not so many.

“He was good, regardless of how it ended."

Asked if Bagnaia’s skill or the performance of the Desmosedici GP22 was the key, Brivio said: "The question is difficult. I think the bike has great merit, but he is the best rider on the Ducati, he knows how to exploit it well."

Rossi was unable to capitalise on the 2006 title after his heroic comeback. Bagnaia has two races to seal his maiden title.

"We have come this far and now let's play it, we cannot miss this opportunity,” Brivio said to Bagnaia.

Suzuki, who Brivio previously worked for, will exit MotoGP at the end of this season.

Current Suzuki duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins will feature in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up with Honda, a team that has massively suffered in 2022.

"I think they will struggle,” Brivio said.

“I hope for the show that Honda will be able to solve the problems, but I don't think it's that easy.

“For Alex and Joan it will be tough, even more so coming from a Suzuki that rides in a certain way."

Marc Marquez has been the only shining light for Honda in 2022, despite missing six races due to another surgery.

"With all the respect they have, I don't think they feel inferior to Marquez,” Brivio said about Rins and Mir.