Fabio Quartararo set for surgery after Valencia MotoGP

The reigning champion fractured the base of his left middle finger during a final practice accident at Sepang in Malaysia last Saturday but still went on to finish third in the race and keep his slim 2022 title hopes alive.

According to SkySport.it, and confirmed to Crash.net by the Monster Yamaha team, further checks in France have revealed that Quartararo needs surgery.

However, Quartararo, who must win at Valencia with Francesco Bagnaia 15th or lower to snatch the crown away from the Ducati rider, will wait until the race and Tuesday test have been completed before going under the knife.

Although Quartararo said that the finger injury did not affect him during the Malaysian race he kept his hand in a bag of ice after arriving in parc ferme.

After Valencia, the next official MotoGP test will not be until February, in Sepang.