Danilo Petrucci on MotoGP future: “I’m very realistic - I’m tall and fat!”

Petrucci raced for Suzuki at the Thailand MotoGP as a short-notice replacement for the injured Joan Mir but does not expect to ever return to the championship.

The popular Italian is best-known for his time with Ducati in MotoGP before one season with KTM, after which he was shown the door.

EXCLUSIVE: Danilo Petrucci on Jack Miller's move to KTM Video of EXCLUSIVE: Danilo Petrucci on Jack Miller&#039;s move to KTM

"I'm very realistic, in MotoGP it's no longer time for me,” Petrucci told Corsedimoto.

“I gave it my all and now I recognise my physical limitations. I am tall, fat!

“I am an XL rider while today they are all young and small, they are very light, like Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin and the other emerging guys.”

He said about his exit from the sport: “When KTM took me off it was demeaning, I didn't enjoy it. In World Superbikes, it's different."

Petrucci was runner-up in his debut season in MotoAmerica and also completed a personal dream by racing in the Dakar Rally.

He said about his one-time outing for Suzuki: "I had a lot of fun. I consider it a wonderful gift and a lifetime achievement award for always having performed well in my years in MotoGP.

“I thank Livio Suppo who wanted so much to have me and Ducati who gave me the go-ahead to live that beautiful experience. I think I did pretty well since I had never been on the Suzuki. I'm very happy to have done it and satisfied with how it went."

Petrucci tipped a fellow Italian to shine in 2023: "Bastianini amazed me from his debut. Next year Ducati will have two very strong riders and I am convinced that Enea will also be in the [title battle]."

Petrucci, 32, has options and will continue to race.

"We have to talk about it with the Ducati managers but now is not the time,” he said. “They have other commitments so let's wait for the championships to end.

“In any case, I should do either MotoAmerica or World Superbikes."

He said about the Dakar Rally: "I would like to do it again. Not in 2023 because I come from a really intense season and the Dakar is very tough.

“I would like to prepare my next participation well. Let's see if it will be possible to do it again in 2024, based on the other commitments. I'd love to."