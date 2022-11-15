Francesco Bagnaia edged Quartararo in the season-finale Valencia MotoGP to claim his first title, and end Quartararo’s reign.

New pictures show Quartararo in tears and being consoled by those around him…

Who IMPRESSED and who was FUMING at Valencia Test? | MotoGP 2022 Video of Who IMPRESSED and who was FUMING at Valencia Test? | MotoGP 2022

Crew chief Diego Gubellini: Well done. Amazing job.

Team boss Lin Jarvis: Thanks for everything, man.

Quartararo: When Pecco comes in, I’ll go and see him, then come back.

Yamaha team: OK. Go and congratulate him. But come straight back.

Gubellini to a weeping Quartararo: You had a great race. Unfortunately the seasons are like this sometimes. Sometimes they go a bit s***. You made a few mistakes, I made a few mistakes, we have to make up for it next year.

Quartaro’s friend: Bro, don’t cry, my bro. Runner-up, come on. You did what you could do. Be proud. I know it’s hard, but come on.

Ducati engineers praise Quartararo: Really well done.

Yamaha garage chants: Fabio! Fabio! Fabio!

Quartararo to Gubellini: I was on the limit. I wasn’t far, but… what pisses me off the most is that under braking I was catching him but…

Jarvis to Quartararo: Yeah, we lose. Big ask. It was a strong season. Next year, look forwards, not backwards. We tried to the max but that’s all we can possibly ask for. We knew at the beginning of the year - remember the beginning of the year? - I thought the year would be much more difficult than it was. But mainly it was less because you are at your maximum.

Quartararo: Yeah, it was good. Thank you, Lin.

Bagnaia: The race was a bit of a pain.

Engineer: It’s fair to say that you did not enjoy the race at all. I thought the wing that flew off was Fabio’s!

Bagnaia: I couldn’t ride anymore.

Engineer: I know. It was obvious from the timing. Then Brad Binder came through like a madman and overtook everyone!

Miller hands Gigi Dall’Igna a cigar: So that we can smoke right after!

Dall’Igna: I love you.

Miller to Bagnaia: I’m so happy for you, mate.