'I didn't feel prepared' - Pedro Acosta confirms rejected 2023 MotoGP offer

The KTM prodigy enjoyed a strong rookie season in Moto2 as he developed into one of the fastest riders come the end of the season, and as expected, rumours linking him to MotoGP weren’t far away.

After becoming Moto3 world champion as a rookie in 2021, Acosta’s name was already being mentioned in some MotoGP circles, which was only heightened when his performance levels saw him challenge for podiums and wins.

While Acosta’s former team-mate Augusto Fernandez has since made the jump from Moto2 to MotoGP after winning the 2022 title, Acosta has confirmed he could have also made the step to MotoGP.

Quoted by Diario de Jerez, Acosta said: "There was the possibility of making the jump to MotoGP in 2023, but I didn't feel prepared. It's not worth going up for the sake of going up and losing a year of my life doing it and going up to MotoGP.

"I think that everything has its right moment in life and in my case it wasn't for next year. I need to do well in the category I'm in now before I feel ready to take the jump."

MotoGP offer comes at an unexpected time…

While you may think that Acosta received his offer to step up to the premier class after securing his first win in Moto2, that was not the case as it came in May when the Spaniard was on a four-race streak without scoring points.

Although his maiden win came at the end of that streak in Mugello, Acosta felt another year in Moto2 was needed for his development.

Acosta added: "I had a proposal in May from a MotoGP team but I didn't feel prepared. I was in a phase where I had been four races in a row without scoring, I still hadn't finished on the podium and apart from Le Mans, I hadn't been really competitive.

"From that moment things went better with the victory in Mugello, the sixth place in Montmelo, the second place in Germany... apart from Thailand and Malaysia, I finished all the races in the top six, so we are reaching the level we wanted since the beginning of the season."