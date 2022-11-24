The four-time MotoGP race winner delighted the fans with a podium in last year’s event and returns with an expanded ‘Thriller Motorsport’ line-up of good friends Marcel Schrotter and Josh Hook.

“It's awesome to be back here and to do it with the three bikes is amazing,” Miller said on Thursday.

“I can't even begin to thank all the people - with posting stuff from Europe and shit getting lost, then fairings getting painted and flown in with one of the boys on Monday.

“It’s been a nightmare but we managed to put everything together, ship it down from Townsville and we're here to have a crack.

“None of the bikes have been tested… so fingers crossed they go alright on track.”

Miller, riding a Panigale V4 on Michelins and standard electronics, qualified second on the grid last season.

He was then taken out in race one before completing the rostrum behind fellow Ducati rider Wayne Maxwell (Pirelli) and BMW's Glenn Allerton in race two.

“Yeah for sure,” replied Miller, when asked if podiums were the goal this weekend.

“We’ve got a lot more experience than last year when it was all brand new.

“I know the track, okay the bike is brand new, but it's very similar to what I rode last year. So I think we've got a good chance.

“Changing the tyres [to Pirelli], we don't really know what to expect, but I rode them once at World Ducati Week and was pretty happy with them.

"It'll be interesting. I think we can do a good job.

“It's one of those weekends where I get to get my hands dirty and actually touch the bike a little bit and I don't have to sit in my corner.

"It's kind of nice to just get back to the basics again, but of course with the competitive edge as well.”

Last year’s ASBK finale saw multiple restarts due to red flags, one of which was caused by Hook.

Asked if there will be any Thriller Motorsport team orders this weekend, Miller joked:

“The team order is: Hooky, don’t T-bone anybody because I’ve got to pay for the motorbike, cheers!”

After five seasons at Ducati, Miller is switching to Red Bull KTM in MotoGP next season.

The 27-year-old was given permission to make his RC16 debut at the Valencia test but remains under contract to Ducati until January 1.