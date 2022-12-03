Miller’s factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia made history by overcoming five non-scores and a massive 91-point deficit to Fabio Quartararo to snatch the title.

But the Italian certainly wasn’t alone in leaving empty-handed from multiple races this season.

Yamaha’s Quartararo, who won last year’s crown with just a single DNF, failed to score on four occasions, a tally matched by early points leader Enea Bastianini on his way to third in the standings.

"I'll be happy if I beat him" - Bastianini on Bagnaia rivalry | MotoGP 2023 Video of &quot;I&#039;ll be happy if I beat him&quot; - Bastianini on Bagnaia rivalry | MotoGP 2023

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro proved the most consistent of the title quartet - which was eventually whittled down to Bagnaia vs Quartararo for the final round - but still suffered two non-scores, plus two other finishes outside of the top ten.

“100%,” said Miller about the unusual inconsistency at the top of MotoGP this season. “I was in the championship fight [until Phillip Island] and I had three non-scores.”

For the first ten years of the MotoGP era, from 2002-2011, the rider crowned world champion suffered on average of just under one DNF (0.9). In four of those seasons, the title winner scored points in every race.

The last ten years, 2013-2022, have seen a world champion's average number of non-scores more than double to 2.2. But 2022 was still exceptional, with Bagnaia effectively overcoming six 'zeros' if the single point gained at Mandalika is also included.

MotoGP era champions 2002-2022 Year Champion Races Points Points Per Race Ave. Wins Podiums Non Scores 2022 Francesco Bagnaia 20 265 13.25 7 10 5 2021 Fabio Quartararo 18 278 15.44 5 10 1 2020 Joan Mir 14 171 12.21 1 7 3 2019 Marc Marquez 19 420 22.11 12 18 1 2018 Marc Marquez 18 321 17.83 9 14 4 2017 Marc Marquez 18 298 16.56 6 12 3 2016 Marc Marquez 18 298 16.56 5 12 1 2015 Jorge Lorenzo 18 330 18.33 7 12 1 2014 Marc Marquez 18 362 20.11 13 14 1 2013 Marc Marquez 18 334 18.56 6 16 2 2012 Jorge Lorenzo 18 350 19.44 6 16 2 2011 Casey Stoner 17 350 20.59 10 16 1 2010 Jorge Lorenzo 18 383 21.28 9 16 0 2009 Valentino Rossi 17 306 18.00 6 13 2 2008 Valentino Rossi 18 373 20.72 9 16 0 2007 Casey Stoner 18 367 20.39 10 14 0 2006 Nicky Hayden 17 252 14.82 2 10 1 2005 Valentino Rossi 17 367 21.59 11 16 1 2004 Valentino Rossi 16 304 19.00 9 11 2 2003 Valentino Rossi 16 357 22.31 9 16 0 2002 Valentino Rossi 16 355 22.19 11 15 1

Jack Miller: ‘Everyone’s riding on such a highly-strung level’

Miller believes the tightening competition means it’s harder than ever to be at the front of MotoGP every week. That results in more ‘overriding’, producing more mistakes.

“Everyone’s riding on such a highly-strung level, to bring the speed that you need to be competitive each weekend,” Miller said.

“I think that in turn makes it a little bit more difficult to be as consistent as you were in the past, where you couldn't be in the championship fight if you had more than one DNF.

“With the amount of [fast] bikes now, if you have a bad day you're struggling to get points at some races.

“I've been there! At Mugello and Barcelona I had shit weekends. I wasn’t that far off, but I was fighting for two points.

“Whereas in the past if you had a bad weekend, you were 4th or 5th at max. You chalk it up to as a loss, go on to the next one and the bike would be back on and you'd be alright. You wouldn't override yourself.

“Nowadays I think you’ve really got to override yourself in some areas or at some race tracks. And that's causing the inconsistency - as well as the level of the bikes, level of the riders, the level of the chairmanship and the amount of races there are.

“Everything's got to do with it, I think.”

Like Bagnaia, Miller suffered five non-scores this season. While Bagnaia was the innocent victim of Takaaki Nakagami's fall at Barcelona, Miller was forced to retire with a technical issue in Qatar and taken out by Alex Marquez at Phillip Island.

The Australian finished his final season at Ducati with one win, seven podiums and fifth in the world championship.