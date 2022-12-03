MotoGP’s strange title fight: ‘Such a highly-strung level, you’ve got to override’

Peter McLaren's picture
3 Dec 2022
Francesco Bagnaia crash, German MotoGP race, 19 June

Jack Miller explains the turbulent results at the front of this year’s MotoGP World Championship.

Miller’s factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia made history by overcoming five non-scores and a massive 91-point deficit to Fabio Quartararo to snatch the title.

But the Italian certainly wasn’t alone in leaving empty-handed from multiple races this season.

Yamaha’s Quartararo, who won last year’s crown with just a single DNF, failed to score on four occasions, a tally matched by early points leader Enea Bastianini on his way to third in the standings.

"I'll be happy if I beat him" - Bastianini on Bagnaia rivalry | MotoGP 2023

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro proved the most consistent of the title quartet - which was eventually whittled down to Bagnaia vs Quartararo for the final round - but still suffered two non-scores, plus two other finishes outside of the top ten.

“100%,” said Miller about the unusual inconsistency at the top of MotoGP this season. “I was in the championship fight [until Phillip Island] and I had three non-scores.”

For the first ten years of the MotoGP era, from 2002-2011, the rider crowned world champion suffered on average of just under one DNF (0.9). In four of those seasons, the title winner scored points in every race.

The last ten years, 2013-2022, have seen a world champion's average number of non-scores more than double to 2.2. But 2022 was still exceptional, with Bagnaia effectively overcoming six 'zeros' if the single point gained at Mandalika is also included.

MotoGP era champions 2002-2022
YearChampionRacesPointsPoints Per Race Ave.WinsPodiumsNon Scores
2022Francesco Bagnaia2026513.257105
2021Fabio Quartararo1827815.445101
2020Joan Mir1417112.21173
2019Marc Marquez1942022.1112181
2018Marc Marquez1832117.839144
2017Marc Marquez1829816.566123
2016Marc Marquez1829816.565121
2015Jorge Lorenzo1833018.337121
2014Marc Marquez1836220.1113141
2013Marc Marquez1833418.566162
2012Jorge Lorenzo1835019.446162
2011Casey Stoner1735020.5910161
2010Jorge Lorenzo1838321.289160
2009Valentino Rossi1730618.006132
2008Valentino Rossi1837320.729160
2007Casey Stoner1836720.3910140
2006Nicky Hayden1725214.822101
2005Valentino Rossi1736721.5911161
2004Valentino Rossi 1630419.009112
2003Valentino Rossi1635722.319160
2002Valentino Rossi1635522.1911151

Jack Miller: ‘Everyone’s riding on such a highly-strung level’

Miller believes the tightening competition means it’s harder than ever to be at the front of MotoGP every week. That results in more ‘overriding’, producing more mistakes.

“Everyone’s riding on such a highly-strung level, to bring the speed that you need to be competitive each weekend,” Miller said.

“I think that in turn makes it a little bit more difficult to be as consistent as you were in the past, where you couldn't be in the championship fight if you had more than one DNF.

“With the amount of [fast] bikes now, if you have a bad day you're struggling to get points at some races.

“I've been there! At Mugello and Barcelona I had shit weekends. I wasn’t that far off, but I was fighting for two points.

“Whereas in the past if you had a bad weekend, you were 4th or 5th at max. You chalk it up to as a loss, go on to the next one and the bike would be back on and you'd be alright. You wouldn't override yourself.

“Nowadays I think you’ve really got to override yourself in some areas or at some race tracks. And that's causing the inconsistency - as well as the level of the bikes, level of the riders, the level of the chairmanship and the amount of races there are.

“Everything's got to do with it, I think.”

Like Bagnaia, Miller suffered five non-scores this season. While Bagnaia was the innocent victim of Takaaki Nakagami's fall at Barcelona, Miller was forced to retire with a technical issue in Qatar and taken out by Alex Marquez at Phillip Island.

The Australian finished his final season at Ducati with one win, seven podiums and fifth in the world championship.

 