Verstappen, who was imperious throughout the 2022 F1 season, recently sat aboard Marc Marquez’s Repsol Honda machine at the Japanese manufacturer’s end-of-year celebration event.

After winning the 2021 title in controversial style, Verstappen won his second consecutive title by 146 points from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, whilst also setting a new record for wins in a season with 15.

While Red Bull’s partnership with Honda led to their most successful F1 season together, the same could not be said for its MotoGP teams as Honda finished the year winless.

However, Marquez made an impressive return to action after electing to undergo a fourth right arm operation following the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, claiming one pole position (Motegi) and a second place finish at Phillip Island.

Teaming up during a Karting race at Honda’s recent ‘Thanks day’, which they won, Verstappen and Marquez then sat down to discuss both sports which led to the Dutch star wanting to try a MotoGP bike for the first time.

Talking about MotoGP riders in general, Verstappen said: “These guys are crazy. The speeds you have on the straights, the horsepower on the bike - I would like to try it someday but I’m still now allowed.”

Marquez then interrupted Verstappen to ask why, which led to the Red Bull Racing driver saying: “The team still doesn’t allow me to do it.”

After Marquez claimed Verstappen has time now that its the off-season, Verstappen joked: “Now I can break a leg”

While Red Bull will be among the favourites to challenge for the 2023 F1 title, it remains to be seen what Honda can bring in terms of a competitive package for the likes of Marquez, Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

Marquez showed that if he’s close to his best then he can still fight for race wins, while Rins won two of the last three races for Suzuki.