Jorge Martin to Yamaha? “Negotiations with Lin Jarvis have begun…”

Martin will feature in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up for Pramac Racing again, alongside Johann Zarco, a part of the wider Ducati team who enter the new season on top of the world.

However, Martin was significantly overlooked by Ducati for a seat in their factory team alongside new champion Francesco Bagnaia - that promotion instead went to Enea Bastianini, formerly of Gresini Racing, meaning the famous Italian team will feature two Italians as their top two riders.

Who will be the biggest SURPRISE in 2023? | MotoGP 2023 Video of Who will be the biggest SURPRISE in 2023? | MotoGP 2023

Negotiations have already begun with Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis about a switch in a year’s time, according to Men On Wheels.

But Martin will bide his time to understand how the first few races of 2023 progress.

He might yet find himself on a bike capable of fighting for the championship but, arguably more crucially, he might see an underperforming Yamaha bike which played its part in costing Fabio Quartararo last season’s title.

Martin’s contract with Ducati includes a clause meaning he can walk away after 2023, the report says, so Yamaha have already started talking in his ear.

Franco Morbidelli is the Yamaha rider who would lose his seat but he could find himself with an obvious new option.

Should Martin leave for Yamaha, Pramac Racing would want to replace him with Marco Bezzecchi who currently represents the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

Morbidelli, a VR46 graduate, could easily slot into that team for 2024.