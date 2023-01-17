Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis explained the camouflage was symbolic of the team’s intention to be ‘aggressive’ in its quest to regain the MotoGP crown, which it lost to Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati at the final round of last year.

“From January this year we renewed the multi-year agreement with Monster,” Jarvis said.

“I always felt our previous bike was the most beautiful and clean in the racing world, but now you will notice it’s a little bit more aggressive. A little bit more young.

"You can see some camouflage feel and this is not by accident.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

“The [livery] has been designed by one of the top designers in our world, Aldo Drudi in Italy, and the idea is to be aggressive: We are going to battle! We are going to war! We are going to challenge!

“You will also see later this week a similar [livery] design in Supercross and Motocross. So this is a Monster Yamaha new look and feel.”

2021 world champion Quartararo added: “We have the new camouflage livery, which is a nice change. I like the new look, and it‘s good to switch it up a bit.”

The latest Yamaha livery will make its track debut at next month’s Sepang MotoGP tests.