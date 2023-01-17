Yamaha - which last won the MotoGP title in 2021 with Quartararo and finished runner-up with the Frenchman last season - used its '3S Dealer Meeting’ as a platform for the unveiling, which saw Quartararo and Morbidelli joined on stage by Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis, president of Yamaha Motor Racing Takahiro Sumi and MotoGP team director Massimo Meregalli.

Starting the fifth year of a newly-extended Monster title sponsorship, the latest version of the factory team’s familiar black, blue and green livery features light cosmetic tweaks such as a 'camouflage' effect and the removal of red around the ENEOS branding at the base of the fairing on the new Aldi Drudi design.

But there are bigger changes elsewhere in the Yamaha MotoGP project and all eyes will be on the top speed charts when the 2023 engine takes to the track for testing at Sepang next month.

After struggling on the straights for the past few seasons, Yamaha has drafted in ex-Ferrari and Toyota F1 engine designer Luca Marmorini to extract more power from the M1, a key requirement in renewing Quartararo’s contract until the end of 2024.

But the engine effort suffered an unexpected setback when the previously impressive new design failed to deliver a speed increase at last November’s Valencia test, increasing the tension ahead of Sepang…

Last year’s meagre engine performance left Quartararo frustrated by an inability to ‘fight’ as he watched a huge 91-point lead over Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia evaporate during the second half of the season.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old’s three wins and eight podiums put him in a class of his own compared to the other Yamaha riders, the best of which was Morbidelli, just 17th in the world championship.

It will be a crucial year for Morbidelli’s career, with the 28-year-old Italian out of contract at the end of this season and under pressure to revive the form that took him to three wins and title runner-up as a satellite SRT rider in 2020.

With RNF switching to Aprilia, Quartararo and Morbidelli will be the only Yamaha riders on the grid. Suzuki’s departure also leaves the M1 as the only engine with an Inline4 rather than a V4 layout, as used by Ducati, Aprilia, KTM and Honda.

The next 2023 MotoGP team unveiling will be held by Gresini Ducati on Saturday, January 21.

The Sepang test takes place from February 10-12, followed by the second and final pre-season outing, at Portimao, from March 11-12.