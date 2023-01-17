Fortunately no surgery was required, but it has kept the 2021 world champion away from his normal two-wheel training activities this winter.

“I had an injury just over a month ago, but I’m feeling much better,” Quartararo said at the launch of the new Monster Yamaha MotoGP livery.

“Next week I will be back on a bike. It has been an intense month but I’m really looking forward to training again on two wheels.

“I would not say I’m ready to compete yet, I mean just to get the feeling back on the bike, get back the strength in the arm. I've missed. It is one month where normally in winter we can really train on a bike, but unfortunately this year I was much more on the cardio side.”

Quartararo has three more weeks to prepare before he gets back onto his M1 for the Official Sepang test from February 10-12.

“I am very curious to test the 2023 YZR-M1 in Sepang,” he said.

Top speed, top priority

Quartararo overcame a top speed deficit to lead much of last year’s world championship, only to be caught and passed by Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia in the closing stages.

“For this season, obviously our target is to get back the championship again in our hands and we are working very hard to develop our M1 to help Fabio and Frankie fight against tough rivals,” said Yamaha Motor Racing president Takahiro Sumi.

“We have changed almost all areas on the bike, especially for improving the top speed performance, as a first priority. However, finally for the motorcycle, the most important thing is the harmony between the rider and machine.

“We are now preparing for the first test in February, fitting all the developing pieces in the right way to build up the best package with the rider by intensive communications.”

With a big push from Yamaha to finally fix its engine deficiencies, Quartararo also has his sights set on regaining the MotoGP crown.

“Of course 2021 was better than last year, but we have learned so many things from last year and I think it's going to help us try to step up one position for this year,” Quartararo said.

“I want to fight for the championship again. That's the only thing I want to say [about targets].

"I believe in my team, in Yamaha, so I want to bring the title back to the factory.”