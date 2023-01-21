The MotoGP grid has a large disparity of salaries between highest and lowest - according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, here was the money that each rider pocketed last year…

Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023 Video of Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023

What bonus money can MotoGP riders earn?

Revealed: Bagnaia’s cash prize and huge finances for victory

Winning the championship

Race wins

Finishing second in a race

Finishing third in a race

Uncertainty over MotoGP Sprint race bonuses

The addition of MotoGP Sprint races in the 2023 MotoGP calendar has caused a fuss in the paddock about paying bonuses to the riders.

“For now there is no race bonus in the contracts and if they don't give them to us I don't think we race,” Bastianini’s manager Carlo Pernat said.

"We have already agreed with Albert Valera [Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin’s manager] and with Giovanni Balestra [Maverick Vinales’ manager]. “They are half points, we want half a bonus. With the sponsors we have already included in the contract also the bonuses for the Sprint races.”