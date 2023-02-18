MotoGP rider salaries: How much did they reportedly get paid in 2022?
Marc Marquez is the highest-paid MotoGP rider - but how much money is everyone on the grid reportedly earning?
The MotoGP grid has a large disparity of salaries between highest and lowest - according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, here was the money that each rider pocketed last year…
- Marc Marquez - €12.5m
- Maverick Vinales - €10m
- Fabio Quartararo - €6m
- Joan Mir - €6m
- Francesco Bagnaia - €5m
- Pol Espargaro - €3.5m
- Jack Miller, Alex Rins , Franco Morbidelli - €3m
- Johann Zarco - €2m
- Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin - €1m
- Aleix Espargaro - €750,000
- Miguel Oliveira - €625,000
- Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder - €500,000
- Enea Bastianini , Fabio di Giannantonio - €375,000
- Luca Marini - €300,000
- Darryn Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, Remy Gardner - €250,000
What bonus money can MotoGP riders earn?
- Revealed: Bagnaia’s cash prize and huge finances for victory
- Winning the championship
- Race wins
- Finishing second in a race
- Finishing third in a race
Uncertainty over MotoGP Sprint race bonuses
The addition of MotoGP Sprint races in the 2023 MotoGP calendar has caused a fuss in the paddock about paying bonuses to the riders.
“For now there is no race bonus in the contracts and if they don't give them to us I don't think we race,” Bastianini’s manager Carlo Pernat said.
"We have already agreed with Albert Valera [Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin’s manager] and with Giovanni Balestra [Maverick Vinales’ manager]. “They are half points, we want half a bonus. With the sponsors we have already included in the contract also the bonuses for the Sprint races.”