Guidotti, who has been in his current role with KTM since the beginning of the 2022 MotoGP season following his departure from Pramac Ducati, feels it was an unnecessary decision to make.

Initially, journalists were scheduled to be banned from entering the circuit which would have meant a behind-closed-doors test.

And while all media that attends the Shakedown test are still unable to enter pit lane, the ban on entering the circuit has now been lifted.

A very strange decision, Guidotit has stated that KTM are not one of the manufacturers that were in favour of such a ban.

Speaking to GPOne.com, Guidotti said: "I was really surprised by the news. We’ve always had the shakedown in Sepang, for how many years, 20? I don’t remember. Initially they were private tests, which we teams organised then with constant decrease in tests they became IRTA for organisational reasons.

"We told them: at this point you organise them, it’s easier and smoother. I learned in recent days of the ban on you journalists to stay in the pit lane. Honestly, saying it 15 days before, I find this unacceptable.

"KTM has no problems, we are open and we have no prejudices about the presence of journalists.

"On the contrary. I think that while waiting to organise things better, this year we could have let it go and left everything the way it was."

The Italian did not give away which brand wanted the ban to be imposed, however, it’s thought to have been a Japanese manufacturer.

Guidotti added: "Yes it’s the usual manufacturer. They complained because during the tests they have to put the panels in front of the bikes when they go back to the pits, but we’re talking about nothing.

"Communication is convenient for everyone, let’s be clear. If they have something to hide, then hide it."

Riders involved during next month’s Sepang Shakedown test include MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez and test riders Dani Pedrosa, Cal Crutchlow, Michele Pirro, Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.