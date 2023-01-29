Izan Guevara, the reigning Moto3 champion, will step into Moto2 in 2023 for GASGAS Aspar Team - aged 18, he has been tipped for a huge future.

“Guevara is another rider who, with perspective, can make a difference because he has also done things that are incredible,” Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told Marca.

Gino Borsoi has joined Ducati as team manager of Pramac Racing for 2023. Formerly of Aspar, where Guevara is coming through the ranks, there is a clear relationship which Ducati could eventually take advantage of to tempt the talented Spanish teenager into their MotoGP ranks.

“Let's say that, in the end, someone has to surround themselves with people who know how to choose the riders,” Dall’Igna teased.

“And I think Gino is one of those.”

Pecco Bagnaia & Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Pecco Bagnaia &amp; Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023

But the real Marc Marquez?

Alex Marquez has swapped LCR Honda for Gresini Racing in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up, opening a possible line of communication for his older brother to eventually follow.

But sporting director Paolo Ciabatti has said: "Marc Marquez is a fantastic rider, but he is 5 or 6 years older than the riders we have. So we prefer to focus on the riders who are growing with Ducati.

"Marc and Alex live together and share a lot of things, so I have no doubts that Marc will ask Alex how things are going… But our plans are different."

“The heir to Marc Marquez”

It was Chicho Lorenzo, the father of Jorge Lorenzo, who called brilliant teenage starlet Guevara “the heir to Marc Marquez”.

“Izan Guevara will mark an era,” Chicho said. “He will be the heir of Marc Marquez for the head he has, intuition and self-confidence.

“I bet on Izan Guevara. Barring catastrophe, he is destined to be consecrated among the best in history.”