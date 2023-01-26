Since joining MotoGP in 2015, Miller has become one of the more popular riders on the grid, and while his on-track talent has a lot to do with that, so does his character and personality.

Whether that’s speaking his mind, providing ‘Miller Taxis’ for other riders, starting the shoey trend on the podium or simply being one of the more relatable riders, Miller has become a big reason why fans love the sport.

So when asked why he feels as though fans gravitate to him, it’s no surprise that the Australian was honest in his answer.

"It’s not too difficult. At the end of the day, I’m a normal bloke like everybody else so that’s the way I see myself," said Miller at the Red Bull KTM Team’s official 2023 bike launch. "My job is riding a motorcycle but at the end of the day we’re all skin and bones so it doesn’t change the human factor, I guess.

"I think people are drawn maybe to somebody who shows normal human emotion a little bit more. In the good moments and the bad moments.

"As you said, people are drawn to it a little bit more, people can relate to it a little bit more so I think it's kind of good in our sport in this day and age.

"A lot of people are almost robotized or robotic in their emotions, whereas I think the fans themselves like somebody they can relate to and somebody they can understand and you know, we all go through that sort of rollercoaster that is life."

MotoGP journey that KTM are on is ‘amazing’ - Miller

Formerly of the KTM family in Moto3, Miller then left for Honda before enjoying large amounts of success with Ducati over the last five seasons.

But with Enea Bastianini replacing him in the factory team, and having the chance of returning to the Austrian manufacturer with what is one of the most promising rides on the grid, Miller is feeling good about being an ‘insider’, rather than an ‘outsider’.

Miller added: "It’s amazing to see the journey that KTM have been on throughout my MotoGP career, watching them grow, pretty much as long as I have!

"It’s been awesome to be an outsider looking-in so now to be an insider, it’s going to be a whole different ball game. What they’ve achieved in the small amount of time they’ve been there with a brand new project has been pretty impressive.

"So, I’m looking forward to taking what I’ve learnt in my time in MotoGP and bringing it to the effort and hopefully on both parts we’re able to improve."

With Brad Binder alongside the Australian, Miller will have one of the toughest challenges in MotoGP this season.

Binder has often been KTM’s secret to success when it comes to producing great race results, even when a particular race weekend appeared to be a struggle.

There’s also the element of youngsters like Pedro Acosta waiting in the wings at KTM, which means producing right away is of huge importance, not only for Miller, but across the whole of MotoGP given how much pressure is placed upon riders currently.

"I mean, we all want to do well immediately from the first race... but we’ve got a little bit to go before then," stated Miller. "As you said, there’s a clock above everybody and everybody wants results.

"There’s a lot of money, there’s a lot of time, there’s a lot of people’s efforts invested into the project and it all comes down to the riders at the end of the day but... I try not to focus too much on that.

"I know if I can get myself comfortable throughout the tests and understand how to really make this bike my own then I’m sure we will be able to... with my experience and my knowledge, we’ll be able to take the best of the bike and push for the results."