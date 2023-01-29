Zarco: Lack of win “weighs on me”; “same possibility as everyone else”

Now aged 32, the Pramac Racing rider understands it is now or never - although he jokes at the team’s livery launch: "Now, with all this white, it will be more difficult to clean the suit after a slip!”

Zarco was on the podium four times last season, a respectable campaign, but a decline in performance.

"I have to find consistency,” he admits. “I still make too many mistake.

"In 2021 I went better than in 2022.

"It weighs on me not having won in MotoGP, that victory must come.”

He regretted about last season: "The feeling with the bike was missing. But I was the one who couldn't find it.

"Winning or losing at this level can depend on very small factors. It is clear that I want at least one win in 2023, but it is even clearer that my goal is to be able to fight at the top throughout the season, without ups and downs.”

Zarco and Jorge Martin will have the latest spec Desmosedicis and, after three new champions in the past three seasons, they have every reason to be optimistic.

"Marc Marquez is still training and, after suffering so much with that arm, I think he has finally managed to find a physical condition that will allow him to fight on an equal footing with the others,” Zarco predicted.

“Marc is a real fighter and will be at the front.

“As well as there will be Fabio Quartararo. Fabio we all know, last year he had a good season but he had problems with the bike.

“Then there are all the Ducati riders, with a world champion, but also all the Aprilia riders.

“The championship is becoming more and more difficult because now the level is so high and the differences so minimal that almost everyone could be put among the favourites.

“Jorge Martin and I are also sitting on a factory bike and we have the same will and the same possibilities as everyone else."