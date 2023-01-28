Jorge Martin’s revelation: “We suffered with the engine, new one coming”

Pramac Racing’s Martin missed out on a promotion to the factory Ducati team, which instead went to Enea Bastianini, to partner reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia in a new-look 2023 MotoGP rider line-up.

Martin took five pole positions - including in each of the final three rounds - last year and ended ninth in the MotoGP standings.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

"In 2022 we suffered with the engine, but we know that a new one will come and when I tried it in Valencia I really liked it,” he said at Pramac’s 2023 livery launch.

“We always need to improve, even on the aerodynamics and chassis."

Martin and Johann Zarco could profit from using the latest Desmosedici machinery in the upcoming year.

And Martin, perhaps with a chip on his shoulder after being overlooked for the factory Ducati ride and with a possible exit to Yamaha on the cards for 2024, has delivered a warning.

“Opponents? Bagnaia, Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez,” he said. “It looks like Marc is fit. And also Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, with the Aprilias.

"It's all in nothing, either you win or you finish sixth.

"In 2022 I was hoping to progress more, but in any case it was positive: we scored points, one more pole... But not the goal we were hoping for.

“Now I'm in my third year with the team and it had never happened to me, this will definitely help to make a group. That's what was needed.”

He said about his offseason: "I trained, but also did a bit of relaxation, a week in Bali. Now I feel ready, I'm 100% and I really want to start.”