Miller ‘super excited’ for Sprints, ‘some people will prefer them to Sunday'

The half-distance contests have been introduced to spice up the Saturday action and, while they won’t count as a grand prix win or have any impact on the starting order of the main Sunday race, half-points will be awarded.

The shorter Sprint distance should give an edge to riders that traditionally qualify well or are quick in the opening laps, something that could play into Miller’s hands.

“I would like to think so,” said the new Red Bull KTM rider. “Coming from Australia and a dirt track and motocross background with relatively short races.

Pecco Bagnaia & Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Pecco Bagnaia &amp; Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023

“At the end of last year I was able to a dirt track here at home. It took me half a day to get back into how fast everything happens and how the start and first corner is so important, otherwise the race is pretty much done.

“If we look statistically in the past, the first half of [MotoGP] races are always my strongest.

“I’m super excited to have the Sprint races this year to shake things up a bit and put on an extra show for the fans on a Saturday.

"Also for us as riders, MotoGP has been the same for 50-something years and to be here for such a radical change, it’s an amazing time to be in the championship.

“There will be some questions but I’m sure after the first one or two everyone will be loving Spring races. There will be people who prefer the Sprint races more than the [Sunday] races!”

The first MotoGP Sprint race will be held on Saturday at the Portimao season opener on March 25.