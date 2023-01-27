Zarco split from supervisor Jean Michel Bayle over the winter, and will return for the new MotoGP season under Gino Borsoi’s leadership at Pramac Racing.

“There have been changes during this winter. I am trying to get better,” he said about ex-manager Bayle.

“I needed to make some decisions to work differently.

“The changes were to find a better way to train. Not motivation. But physical form, and approach to the races.

“In 2023 we will have two races per weekend and it will be tough so I want to approach it as well as possible.

“I can learn many things. I need to put all of these together, so I can perform.

“I have tried to learn from the past two years to get ready during the winter.”

Borsoi will take over at Pramac after joining from Aspar, and Zarco said: “I discovered Gino in Valencia last year. He reorganised the team to fix everything that was difficult during 2022.

“He will prepare the mechanics better because the double-race will be difficult for them - it is extra work and concentration.

“He comes from a team who were competing always for the world championship. He is used to being at the top so wants to stay at the top.

“Gino can bring us this spirit.”

Zarco said about February’s Sepang test: “As we saw in Valencia, we did one day of testing, the aerodynamics are changing a lot. This is where Ducati can play the most.

“We must confirm what we tested in Valencia.

“We are open to test everything. We don’t know yet. We will discover when we are in Malaysia.”

The Frenchman has never won a MotoGP race but, using the latest Desmosedici machinery in 2023, is determined to end that hoodoo. But the competition is fierce.

“If you don’t fare so good, you don’t lose one or two positions,” he said. “You lose 10 positions!

“The favourite remains the world champion Francesco Bagnaia and the runner-up Fabio Quartararo, who has consistency and will fight again for the title.

“Marc Marquez had a stable winter and will be back at the top.

“Aprilia were a huge surprise in 2022 and want to confirm it, plus the eight Ducatis - I am one of them!”