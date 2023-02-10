In the top ten positions for much of the day, Marquez was one of a few MotoGP riders to test out his time attack pace during the closing stages as he finished five tenths down on Marco Bezzecchi.

Marquez, who already tested the Desmosedici GP22 in Valencia last year, looked even more comfortable during his second day aboard the bike.

A very promising sign after two difficult seasons with LCR Honda, Marquez could be set for his best year yet in the premier class.

While race pace is the next area of concern that he wants to address, which will be a priority on day-two, a very happy Marquez said: "Was better than in Valencia, honestly. We had more time to think and to prepare a bit more calmly. This day was quite positive.

"Still many things to improve, to understand and obviously I’m new on this bike, it was only the second day. But especially on the rhythm I need to improve a lot, this is normal. Still things to improve like connection with the gas and how to slide, how to not, but the lap time on one lap is coming quite good and I’m feeling the bike in a good way.

"This is something really good. It’s a bike that gives a lot of feedback to the rider which is really good. Still on the braking point is where riders with experience on that bike are making the difference, so I still need to improve and focus a little bit more tomorrow on the rhythm, on the race pace.

"But I’m really happy. I don’t want to eb really enthusiastic because it’s only the first day but to have a first day with positive feelings is really good.”

After hearing the thoughts of Luca Marini, who stated that the GP22 doesn’t have any visible weak points, Marquez agreed with the Mooney VR46 rider even though he’s yet to push the bike to its absolute limit.

Marquez added: "On my side I don’t really have weak points because I still need to put the bike on the limit. On my lap I felt the limit which was turn 14 where I felt it lock. It’s the first time that I have some locking on the front with this bike but the rest is coming really good.

"Now we should compare a little bit. We didn’t do anything with the set-up, just trying to adapt my riding style.

"Tomorrow is the day where we will do some tests on the set-up to try and suit it better to my riding style. But with this pace we are not bad and it is something positive for tomorrow."