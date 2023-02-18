Marquez left LCR Honda to join Gresini Ducati this year, leaving behind his brother Marc Marquez at Honda who endured a horrible 2022.

He has finished 14th, 16th and 17th in his three seasons in the premier class, having previously won Moto3 and Moto2 titles.

Ducati team manager Tardozzi said: “Alex can prove that he was twice the world champion. He has never had the possibility to show his performance."

He said about the others within the Ducati clan: “The Pramac riders are exactly like the factory team. They have factory bikes.

“Marco Bezzecchi is growing a lot, Luca Marini at the end of the year was very fast. We expect a big step from Fabio di Giannantonio.”

The factory Ducati team will pair reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia with Enea Bastianini, who finished third last year and harbours his own title dream.

“We have the world champion and the No3 on the list, so we have a very strong team,” Tardozzi said.

“But we are sure that our opponents will grow a lot on their bikes. We respect the riders in MotoGP that can win races and championships.

“I expect Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo will be at the top of the list of our competitors.”

Tardozzi said about Bagnaia and Bastianini: “We never gave orders last year. So it’s not a matter for us.”

The Desmosedici was widely acclaimed as the best machinery on the grid last season and, after the preseason Sepang test, that is expected to continue into 2023.

“The requests of the riders? There are not so many,” Tardozzi said about bike development.

“We still have our weak point - the turning. It has improved. But we know some competitors are better than us in this area.

“We keep an eye on our strong points, the brakes and acceleration.”