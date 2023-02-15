Although Espargaro failed to finish inside the top ten, his early pace on day three of the MotoGP test was extremely impressive as he remained inside the top five until time attack runs began.

Espargaro, who unlike the two factory KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller, did not go quicker during the final two hours as he instead relied on his earlier time for what turned out to be a P13 finish.

But when posed the question that KTM is not challenging others at the top of the timingsheets, Espargaro fought back.

The GASGAS Tech 3 rider said: "Well yes we are! I’ve been in the top five all day. It’s like a kids' playroom for the last few hours. I was seventh in the right time and now I end up 13th.

"But it’s not the day to be at the top. The day to be at the top is in Portimao. I have the feeling that we did our homework pretty well.

"Not just in one lap but in the pace. For sure, we could be much higher but you learn these things with age and some things are not needed.

"We did the right things when we needed to do [them]. We are all pretty happy and we will show it in Portimao."

On that note, Espargaro also felt as though day three was the most constructive day of the test for both himself and the GASGAS team.

"I think today was the best day," added the former Repsol Honda rider. "We tried the biggest things - we tried the engine, we tried the aerodynamics and we also tried some parameters on the engine and all of them worked very well.

"I want to really congratulate the engine department in KTM because they’ve been working flat out and the improvements are very nice. I’m happy."

Espargaro not expecting ‘big parts’ to be introduced by KTM or any other MotoGP brand in Portimao

Given the nature of the Sepang circuit which is one that allows you to test cornering ability in both high and slow speed, overall top speed and hard braking just to name a few, Portimao is a much more unique venue due to its elevation.

And with that in mind, Espargaro does not see any manufacturer trying to take a big advantage by introducing new parts at the Portuguese track.

"I think all the biggest parts from all the manufacturers were brought here. I think in Portimao it’s going to be a matter of small setups, small changes on the bike," said Espargaro.

"These kinds of things - I don’t expect that big things will come in Portimao. Not from our manufacturer or all manufacturers. Portimao is a good circuit to work on the setting because it’s quite demanding from the suspension and this kind of thing.

"Talking about aero, engine performance, I think it’s not the best place to test these kinds of things."

Espargaro ready to ‘go for it’

Already in a much more content place than during his time at Honda, Espargaro is ready to shake things up at the front of MotoGP.

Ducati and Aprilia appear to be the favourites heading into the start of the season, however, that hasn’t stopped Espargaro from having hope of creating havoc.

Espargaro added: "We need to go for it! I don’t know what to expect but I know all the competitors are going to be strong. I feel strong too.

"The [main] thing is we know that the important things are being done right and the test has been good."