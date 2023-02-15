The performance of his Repsol Honda bike will likely be the main obstacle between the brilliant Marquez and a seventh title in the premier class this year.

He insisted after the Sepang preseason test that the bike must dramatically improve before he can fight for the title, although he did give a glowing review of his improving physical condition after his two-year injury nightmare.

"We have to go through the preseason and the season with the aim of fighting for a title,” Marquez said.

“Then during the races we will see and be realistic, but for now we have to try to fight and be prepared as best we can, thinking about who is faster and be close to the fastest. This is goal number one.

“There is still a test at Portimao and there is room for improvement."

Four different riders, on four different bikes, have won the MotoGP championship in the past four years - Marquez in 2019 (Honda), Joan Mir in 2020 (Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo in 2021 (Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 (Ducati).

The latter three were all first-time champions, underlining the increased competition on the grid since Marquez’s heyday.

“I'm not one of the favourites,” he insisted before battle resumes this year.

“But my goal is the same every year: to fight for the top positions at the front.

“First you have to make the change and then you will see the fruits in the long run, but there is a reaction.

“I'm excited, confident with Honda and the changes we've done with the tests. Were there small steps? Yes. Are we far away? Also yes, but we are closer than four months ago."

“When you start a season you do it to win. Otherwise stay home.

“Physically I see the light at the end of the tunnel. The bike? It's the great passion. You can love it or hate it. This is a team sport, we have to be united."

The preseason Portimao test will be the last chance for Honda to fix the problems that Marquez highlighted in Sepang before the season begins on March 26.